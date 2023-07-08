Close Call: Enormous Landslide Narrowly Misses KSRTC Bus and Bikers on Munnar Gap Road

Lucky Escape: Massive Landslide on Munnar Gap Road Narrowly Misses Bikers and KSRTC Bus

Friday morning brought a close call for 14 individuals as a massive landslide struck the Munnar Gap Road. Heavy boulders and a significant amount of earth came crashing down on the Kochi-Danushkodi National Highway, just moments after two bikers had passed by. Meanwhile, a KSRTC bus, carrying at least 12 passengers en route from Munnar to Suryanelli, was a mere 100 meters behind.

Concerned about safety, the Idukki district administration has implemented a traffic ban on the Gap Road until further notice, as the debris continues to pose a risk. It is estimated that it will take a minimum of three days before the road can be reopened for one-way traffic.

This unfortunate incident adds to a series of landslides that have plagued the Gap Road over the past four years, with areas such as Santhanpara, Chinnakanal, and Bodimettu being particularly affected. The safety concerns stem from road widening projects that have rendered the Gap Road unsafe.

Munnar-based tour operator, Anoop Jose, expressed his concerns about the impact of the Gap Road issues on tourism in the region. He stated, “The issues related to the Gap Road are adversely affecting tourism in the Munnar region as there are several resorts in the Chinnakanal and Santhanpara area.” Currently, when the Gap Road is closed, vehicles are forced to take a 25 km detour via the Bison Valley-Muttukadu Road to reach Chinnakanal.