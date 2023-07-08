Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan lead Mollywood stars in joining Threads, making waves!

Actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan have become early adopters of Threads, the Twitter rival launched by Meta on July 6. Mohanlal was the first to create an account on Threads, with Dulquer soon following suit. Surprisingly, Dulquer has quickly gained more followers compared to his senior counterpart.

Currently, Mohanlal has amassed 178k followers on the platform, while Dulquer leads the pack with 261k followers. However, it seems that Mammootty is yet to join the app, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Notably, other Mollywood actors such as Namitha Pramod and Ahaana Krishna have also joined Threads, adding to the growing presence of celebrities on the platform.

Threads is being touted as a text-based version of Instagram, offering a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations, in contrast to the photo-sharing nature of its predecessor.

The app was launched just after midnight on July 6, becoming available in Apple and Google Android app stores across more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Among the initial celebrities to join the app were renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, international pop star Shakira, and popular YouTuber Lad Baby, further fueling the excitement surrounding Threads.