Mr Beast’s Threads amasses 1M followers in mere hours, smashing records

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, achieved a remarkable feat by amassing one million followers on Threads within hours of its launch, making him the first person to reach this milestone on the Meta’s Twitter rival. The app was released on July 6, and MrBeast hit the one million mark precisely at 9:42 am on that day. His achievement even earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records shared a video on Twitter capturing the moment when MrBeast’s 999K Threads followers turned into one million. In response, MrBeast humorously stated, “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them.” Currently, his Threads account boasts over 2.7 million followers, while he maintains a staggering 21 million followers on Twitter.

Threads became accessible to users in more than 100 countries, including the United States, India, Britain, Japan, and Australia, starting from its launch day. Notably, this achievement follows MrBeast’s previous accomplishment of surpassing PewDiePie as the most subscribed individual on YouTube, with over 164 million subscribers, while PewDiePie currently has over 111 million subscribers.