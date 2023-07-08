Price hike: Fast food chain McDonald’s drops tomatoes from its burgers and wraps

McDonald’s has removed tomatoes from its burgers and wraps in various parts of the country after costs reached all-time highs.A slice of tomato was commonly sandwiched between the bun and the patties on burgers. Tomatoes were used as wrap fillings. For the time being, these will not include tomotes.

McDonald stated that owing to seasonal challenges, it is unable to obtain tomatoes that meet quality standards. Tomato prices in some marketplaces have risen to Rs 200 per kilogramme. McDonald’s India – North and East stated that it is forced to “hold tomatoes for the time being” and is working to remedy the situation through sustainable agriculture practises. pain’”.

Some individuals also shared images of McDonald’s burgers without tomatoes.

Various of them even shared warnings distributed by various McDonald’s locations informing walk-in customers about the temporary lack of tomatoes.