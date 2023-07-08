Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a new identity: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India a new identity and that the country has written success stories on every front in the last nine years. Adityanath said in his welcoming address at Wajidpur, where the prime minister laid the foundation stones for 29 projects, that despite his worldwide duties, Modi could not resist visiting Varanasi because the holy city and its people are in his heart.

“The prime minister has worked for nine years to give the country a new identity. He has come to Kashi today to celebrate the success of these nine years,” the chief minister stated. The entire globe is drawn to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Temples and ghats are being embellished…”The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has also designated Kashi as the world’s cultural capital in 2022-23,” Adityanath remarked. On every front, India has written a brand-new success tale. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the world’s perception of India and Uttar Pradesh has shifted, he claims.

Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and SP Singh Baghel were there, as were Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, the state’s Minister of Urban Development and Energy A K Sharma, and state ministers Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu.