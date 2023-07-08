Samastha backs CPM’s seminar opposing Uniform Civil Code

Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, has pledged its support to the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In a press conference, Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal announced that their members would attend the CPM-organized seminar opposing the UCC. He further stated that Samastha would collaborate with the Congress and the Muslim League to protest against the UCC.

“Our protest against the UCC will be intensified. We will send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing our concerns, and our subsequent actions will be based on his response,” said Jifri Koya Thangal.

Meanwhile, the Muslim League confirmed receiving an invitation from the CPM to attend the seminar. General Secretary PMA Salam of the Muslim League stated that a decision on participation would be made after consulting with the UDF leadership. He emphasized that the CPM should not have any hidden agenda behind its opposition to the UCC.

However, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have raised suspicions about the CPM’s motives in inviting the Muslim League and Samastha to the seminar. Venugopal highlighted that the Muslim League would eventually realize the true intentions of the CPM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent endorsement of the UCC has sparked a heated political debate in the state. During a speech in Bhopal, he questioned the feasibility of operating with dual laws governing personal matters and advocated for the implementation of the UCC, stirring discussions in the lead-up to the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.