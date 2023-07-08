Six Amarnath yatris died in the past two days

Six Amarnath yatris have perished in the last two days, bringing the total to nine for this year’s pilgrimage, officials announced on Friday. The officials did not provide specifics, although cardiac arrest caused by low oxygen concentration at high elevations is one of the more common causes of mortality among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces stationed there.

According to officials, nine people have died as a result of the yatra, while 25 have been injured. According to them, the toll includes eight yatris and an ITBP officer.