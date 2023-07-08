Speaker Issues Notice to Shinde-led Sena, Uddhav Faction MLAs Over Disqualification Pleas

Speaker Issues Notices to Shiv Sena’s Shinde-led and Uddhav Faction MLAs for Disqualification Petitions

Notices have been sent to 40 MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, asking for their responses regarding the disqualification petitions filed against them. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar issued these notices on Saturday. This development follows Narwekar’s receipt of the Shiv Sena’s constitution from the Election Commission of India, indicating that hearings on the disqualification petitions, involving 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, will commence soon.

“Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLAs of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction,” stated Narwekar, according to PTI. Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court, seeking an expedited hearing of the disqualification petitions by directing the Assembly Speaker.

Last year, MLA Sunil Prabhu, as the chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and 15 other MLAs after they rebelled and aligned with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

On May 11, the Supreme Court ruled that Eknath Shinde would remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, the court noted that it could not reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray, as Thackeray had chosen to resign without undergoing a floor test following Shinde’s rebellion.