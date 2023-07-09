Congress party in Kerala to orchestrate protests throughout the state opposing uniform civil code

The executive meeting of the KPCC, which took place on Wednesday, decided to vehemently oppose the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC) and arrange public gatherings throughout the state to counter the BJP’s divisive and communal strategies, as stated by KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Thursday.

Sudhakaran revealed that public meetings with the theme of “celebrating diversity” will be organized in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode later this month.

In the past two elections, the BJP attempted to exploit the issue of UCC for political gain. This time as well, with the elections approaching, the BJP has resorted to such divisive tactics. Sudhakaran mentioned that the BJP has brought up the UCC matter merely as a distraction from critical issues such as skyrocketing prices, unemployment, corruption, and problems related to law and order, including those in Manipur.

According to Sudhakaran, the UCC is not a concern limited to a specific section of society. Considering India’s diversity, it is only natural to have different personal laws. The BJP’s intention through the UCC is to eradicate this diversity. He mentioned that the law commission appointed by the current government in 2018 also stated that a UCC is not desirable for the country, a view shared by the Congress. Meanwhile, the state’s CPM is attempting to create communal polarization by claiming that the UCC primarily affects the Muslim community. Sudhakaran pointed out that prominent CPM leaders like EMS Namboodiripad, E K Nayanar, Susheela Gopalan, and P Satheedevi have openly expressed support for the implementation of the UCC. He also acknowledged that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who protected the Muslim community by enacting special legislation.

Furthermore, Sudhakaran criticized the LDF government for its recent actions against an online portal and reporters from two Malayalam TV channels, labeling a government that interferes with or restricts press freedom as an “insult” and a “danger” to democracy. He strongly condemned the police raid on the homes of Marunadan Malayali portal employees and the confiscation of their electronic devices in the name of a defamation case against the portal’s chief.

Sudhakaran announced that the Congress would organize a ‘Media Freedom Meet,’ and on July 26, all 283 Congress block committees would hold marches to police stations. He added that the ruling Left in the state harbors resentment against media outlets or journalists who criticize them and seeks revenge whenever the opportunity arises.

Regarding the police action against the portal, Sudhakaran stated that while they have the right to take action, they should refrain from acting aggressively. He emphasized the need for decency and professionalism, urging them to follow proper procedures when dealing with the media.