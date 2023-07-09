Muslim League’s UCC seminar boycott not a setback, asserts Secretary Govindan

CPM’s UCC seminar boycott by Muslim League not significant, says Secretary Govindan. According to CPM state secretary M V Govindan, the Muslim League’s decision to boycott their seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) does not greatly impact the party. During a media address, Govindan emphasized that the UCC would lead to division in the country and that the BJP aims to promote Hindutva politics. He stated, “India is moving towards fascism with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The seminar on July 15 in Kozhikode will mark the commencement of CPM’s protest against the UCC. Muslim League is only one of the invitees to the event. Their absence will not affect the program.”

Govindan also highlighted that the Muslim League declined the invitation due to their alliance with the Congress-led UDF. However, he dismissed accusations that the CPM intends to create divisions within the UDF. He explained that the Congress cannot be invited to CPM’s seminars since the party lacks a clear stance on the UCC, with differing approaches in each state.

The decision by the Muslim League to reject the invitation was seen as a setback to the ruling front, as the CPM was hopeful of their participation. P K Kunhalikutty, the national general secretary of the Muslim League, stated, “We are a key ally of the UDF, and since no UDF member has been invited to its seminar by the CPM, we cannot participate in it. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the sole party which can strengthen the opposition to the UCC at the national level. Therefore, no one can move forward against the UCC by sidelining the UCC. Moreover, taking part in a seminar without them (Congress) would also adversely affect the political future of Kerala.”

While the Muslim League declined the invitation, the Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama, an influential organization of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics, announced its cooperation with the CPM and its participation in the UCC seminar to be held the following week.

The UCC has sparked a vigorous political debate in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated for its implementation, questioning how the country can function with dual laws governing personal matters. His endorsement of the UCC came during an address to BJP workers in Bhopal, ahead of the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.