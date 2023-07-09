Resumption of Munnar Gap Road clearing set for Sunday

After a landslide on Saturday morning, the clearing of debris from Gap Road in Devikulam on the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the NH will resume on Sunday morning. The National Highway official responsible for the Gap Roads stated that the clearing activities were halted on Saturday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

“We have brought two huge excavators to remove as many as 150 m3 of debris consisting of earth and rocks. We expect to clear the road by Sunday noon. After monitoring the situation, we will reopen the road for traffic if there is no heavy rain,” said Rex Felix, assistant executive engineer of NH.

He further mentioned that the debris on the slope of the hill where the landslide occurred would also be cleared before permitting traffic on the road.