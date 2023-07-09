Rishabh Pant expected to recover post ODI World Cup

According to Shyam Sharma, the Director of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rishabh Pant is showing positive progress during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Sharma mentioned that Pant is responding well to the rehab and can be declared fit after the conclusion of this year’s ODI World Cup.

During a meeting with Pant at the NCA, Sharma stated, “Rishabh Pant is doing well. He’s responding adequately (to the rehab). He can be fine (in terms of fitness) after the ODI World Cup happens (in October-November) and will come out (of the NCA) only after being declared fully fit, whenever it happens.”

Pant’s road to recovery began after a terrifying car accident on December 30, 2022. His car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre before being transferred to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He later underwent knee surgery and received further treatment for multiple injuries at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Since April, Pant has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA, where he has made significant progress in his recovery. He is now able to walk without crutches and climb stairs unaided. Sharma expressed his satisfaction with Pant’s progress, saying, “His ongoing rehabilitation at the NCA is happening very well. He’s doing a lot of exercises also. I was there at the NCA for half an hour or so. He’s being made to do all the exercises related to walking, climbing stairs, and is also walking on the soil or on grass.”

Physios S Rajnikanth and Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj are working on Pant’s rehab at the NCA. Along with Sharma, DDCA Director Harish Singla also visited Pant during his recovery process. Sharma concluded, “He’s being attended to by specialists at the NCA. In the time I was there at the NCA, he was doing well. From the mental perspective, he looked fit and fine. Like, I can say the tiger is getting ready to roar back.”

Rishabh Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, last played in December 2022 during India’s Test series against Bangladesh. In the second Test, he played a crucial innings of 93 runs in India’s first innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.