Lokayukta reprimands petitioner for misusing CM’s relief fund.

The Kerala Lokayukta criticizes petitioner for repeatedly delaying hearings on alleged misappropriation of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Lokayukta suggests approaching the High Court for a stay instead.

The Lokayukta expresses willingness to transfer the case and sets the next hearing for July 20. During the recent hearing, the petitioner is mocked for seeking postponements, with a remark about constant media attention. Meanwhile, the petitioner had already filed a case with the High Court to challenge the Lokayukta’s order from a year ago, but seeks delays pending the High Court’s verdict.

The full bench of the Lokayukta, consisting of Justices Cyriac Joseph, Haroon Al Rashid, and Babu Mathew P Joseph, handles the case. The petitioner alleges misuse of CMDRF funds, citing examples such as educational expenses for the children of a deceased NCP leader, providing a job and monetary aid to the son of a deceased MLA, and compensating the widow of a deceased police officer involved in an accident with a prominent politician.