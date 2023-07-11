TMC Takes Lead in West Bengal Panchayat Polls as Vote Counting Commences

The panchayat polls in West Bengal have entered the crucial phase of vote counting, which began on Tuesday morning. With around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts, the polls witnessed a massive participation of candidates vying for nearly 74,000 seats in the three-tier system. As the counting process unfolded, initial trends indicated an advantage for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in the state.

To ensure a smooth and secure counting process, various measures were implemented. The maximum number of counting centers, 28 in total, were set up in South 24 Parganas, while the minimum was in Kalimpong with only four centers. In addition, armed state police personnel and central forces were deployed at all counting venues, while Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) was imposed outside the venues to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

The State Election Commission (SEC) official informed that the counting process would span over two days due to the large number of ballots. They expressed optimism that a clear trend would emerge by the end of the day, providing insight into the election outcome. However, the compilation of results was expected to take more time.

Amidst the counting process, there were reports of large crowds gathering at various centers, comprising supporters of different candidates. Their presence aimed to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the counting process. This reflects the high stakes involved in these elections and the intense political environment in West Bengal.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal have not been without their share of controversy and violence. On Saturday, during the polling phase, several incidents of violence occurred, resulting in the loss of lives, vandalism of ballot boxes, and the torching of ballot papers. The violence impacted both the ruling TMC and opposition candidates, with 11 TMC-affiliated individuals among the casualties. The death toll since the commencement of the poll process in June had exceeded 30 at that point.

In response to the violence and reports of ballot tampering, repolling was conducted in 696 booths across West Bengal on Monday. This decision was made to address concerns and ensure the integrity of the electoral process. The voter turnout recorded on the polling day was 80.71 percent, while the vote percentage until 5 pm during the repolling stood at 69.85 percent.

West Bengal has a history of violent rural elections, and the 2023 panchayat polls have not been an exception. In the 2003 panchayat elections, the state witnessed a cumulative death toll of 76 throughout the poll process, with a significant number of fatalities occurring on the polling day. This year, the number of deaths during the poll process has remained comparable to the previous panchayat elections in 2018.

It is noteworthy that this time, the opposition parties fielded candidates in more than 90 percent of the seats, displaying a stronger contest compared to the 2018 rural polls. During that election, the ruling TMC had secured victory in 90 percent of the panchayat seats and all 22 zilla parishads, with allegations of the opposition being prevented from filing nominations in several constituencies.

The results of the West Bengal panchayat polls will not only determine the political landscape in the state but also have broader implications for regional and national politics. As the counting process continues, political parties and supporters eagerly await the final outcome, which will shape the course of governance and decision-making at the grassroots level in West Bengal.