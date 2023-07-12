2,000 tourists evacuated safely in Kasol: CM Sukhu

As many as 2,000 tourists who were stuck in the Kasol area of Kullu district due to heavy rains have been successfully evacuated, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. He further stated that around 300 tourist vehicles that had been stranded in Lahaul have left for their respective destinations. The Kullu-Manali route was opened Tuesday evening, and around 2,200 vehicles passed through Kullu. Officials said there was no mobile coverage in numerous regions of Manali and its surroundings for the previous two days, preventing tourists from contacting their families.

“As of now, over 2,000 stranded individuals in Kasol have been successfully evacuated.” Our staff are working nonstop to clear the Dunkhara landslide on the Kasol-Bhuntar highway.

The district administration is on the ground, organising relief activities. 2200+ automobiles drove through Kullu safely, receiving food assistance at Ramshilla Chowk. I directly manage the situation and am devoted to overcome these obstacles. “Himachal Pradesh, stay strong!” Sukhu wrote in a tweet.

“The stranded tourist vehicles in Lahaul were also evacuated at night.” In another tweet, he stated, “Over 300 tourist vehicles have left for their respective destinations.”