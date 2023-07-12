Ambulance overturns after colliding with minister V Sivankutty’s pilot vehicle at Kottarakkara; 3 injured

Kottarakkara: An ambulance overturned in an accident at Pulamon Junction on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three people. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The accident occurred when the ambulance, which was carrying a patient referred to a private hospital from Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, collided with the pilot vehicle of Minister V Sivankutty.

The patient, his relative, and the ambulance driver were injured in the accident. Their injuries are said to be minor. The police officer present at the spot and the passengers on the bike coming in the opposite direction escaped unhurt.