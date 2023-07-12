Delicious Breakfast recipe : Puttu Ularthiyathu with Chicken and Eggs

Sure! Here’s a recipe for Puttu Ularthiyathu with Chicken and Eggs:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rice flour (puttu podi)

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

– 1 cup chicken, cooked and shredded

– 2 eggs

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Curry leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the puttu mixture:

– In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour and salt. Gradually add water and mix well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

– Sprinkle some water over the mixture and mix with your fingertips to get a moist texture.

– Add the grated coconut to the mixture and mix well. Set aside.

2. Prepare the chicken and egg mixture:

– Heat oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.

– Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chili. Sauté for another minute until fragrant.

– Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well.

– Add the shredded chicken and sauté for a few minutes until well combined with the spices.

– Create space in the center of the pan and crack the eggs into it. Scramble the eggs and mix them with the chicken mixture. Cook until the eggs are fully cooked.

– Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Steam the puttu:

– Fill the bottom pot of a puttu steamer with water and bring it to a boil.

– Meanwhile, prepare the cylindrical puttu steamer by layering it with alternate portions of the puttu mixture and the chicken-egg mixture. Start and finish with the puttu mixture.

– Place the cylindrical steamer on top of the boiling water and steam for about 8-10 minutes or until the puttu is cooked and fluffy.

– Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

4. Serve:

– Gently remove the cooked puttu from the steamer and transfer it to a serving plate.

– Garnish with fresh curry leaves.

– Serve the Puttu Ularthiyathu with Chicken and Eggs hot as a main course or breakfast dish.

Enjoy your delicious Puttu Ularthiyathu with Chicken and Eggs!