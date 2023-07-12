IMD forecasts more rain in Kerala after July 16, depending on formation of cyclonic circulation

Kozhikode: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that rainfall in Kerala would intensify based on the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal in the coming days. IMD predicts the formation of a cyclonic circulation by July 16.

Further, light rainfall is likely at one or two places in the Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts of Kerala in the next three days. IMD has also restricted fishing activities in the sea near Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coastal regions from July 12 to July 15.