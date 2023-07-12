ISRO’s Chandrayaan is all set to soar towards the moon

The third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is preparing for launch in the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 rocket. ISRO is breaking new ground by showing soft-landing on the lunar surface with its lunar module and wandering on the lunar topography, according to the space agency. The mission is designed to help future interplanetary journeys.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover with the goal of developing and proving new interplanetary mission technology. The countdown for the launch of the 43.5-meter-tall rocket, which is slated to blast off from the second launch pad at 2.35 p.m. on July 14, is set to begin on Thursday. The largest and heaviest LVM3 rocket (previously GSLV MkIII), affectionately referred to as ‘fat boy’ by ISRO scientists due to its heavy-lift capacity, has completed six consecutive successful missions.

The LVM3 rocket is made up of three parts: propulsion, lander, and rover (which is located within the lander). Friday’s mission is LVM3’s fourth operational flight, with the goal of launching the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into Geo Transfer Orbit. The LVM3 spacecraft has proven its adaptability by performing the most demanding missions, such as injecting multi-satellites and interplanetary missions.

According to ISRO, it is also the largest and heaviest launch vehicle ferrying Indian and international customer satellites.The reason for scheduling the launch window in July, similar to the Chandrayaan-2 mission (July 22, 2019), is that the earth and moon will be closest to each other during this time of year.