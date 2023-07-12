Leaders of 24 opposition parties invited for second unity meeting in Bengaluru

The leaders of 24 opposition parties have been invited to the Congress’s second unity meeting next week in Bengaluru, where they will further strategize plans to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi, the chairwoman of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is also likely to attend a dinner on July 17 with the leaders of these parties.

The MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Block, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani), according to sources, will be among the political groups present at the second opposition gathering on June 17 and 18. On June 23, the first such meeting of opposition parties was convened in Patna, Bihar. Sixteen parties were invited to the meeting, and 15 of them showed up.

Jayant Sinha of RLD was unable to attend owing to a family function. The Aam Aadmi Party has been invited as well. DK Shivakumar, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, stated on Monday, “A meeting of leaders of all opposition parties (in the country) will be held on 17 and 18, as previously announced.” “All of the leaders will be there.”

“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested that Sonia Gandhi attend this meeting. We have received word that she will be attending this meeting,” he added. In announcing the opposition gathering dates, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal stated, “we are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces.”