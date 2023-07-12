Summoning of makers of ‘Adipurush’: SC refuses to hear urgent mentioning against HC order

The Supreme Court refused to hear an urgent mentioning of a petition challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court ordering the makers of the controversial film “Adipurush” to appear before it on July 27.

The film “Adipurush,” a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has been criticised for its dialogue and usage of vernacular language. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud invited the attorney for the film’s producers to discuss it on Thursday.

On June 30, the high court ordered the film’s producers to come before it on July 27 and urged the central government to appoint a committee to provide feedback on the film. It was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie. The high court summoned director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on July 27.

It has also directed the federal government to form a five-member committee to assess if the film offended the public’s sensibilities. In its order, it also directed the government to reconsider the decision to issue the film a certificate.

According to the high court, the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file personal affidavits informing it whether the guidelines for film certification for public exhibition were followed in letter and spirit.