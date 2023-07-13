Shah Rukh Khan: Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara Inspire Us with Valuable Lessons

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his upcoming action thriller ‘Jawan’, took to Twitter to express his admiration for his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. In a question and answer session, SRK referred to Vijay as a “mad actor in an awesome way,” highlighting the valuable lessons he has learned from both Vijay and Nayanthara.

Responding to a query about working with Nayanthara and Vijay, SRK described Nayanthara as the sweetest and expressed his immense love and respect for her. He also praised Atlee, the director of the film, commending his dedication to making him look good on screen and wishing him and his team the best in life.

When asked about the injuries he sustained during filming, SRK playfully replied, “As long as it doesn’t hurt the heart, everything else is manageable.” He also revealed that he hasn’t come across any memes related to the film, as he prefers to engage more in real-life social interactions rather than spending excessive time on social media.

Discussing the song ‘Bekaraar Karke’ in ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh expressed his fondness for the concept, considering it a magical idea brought forward by Atlee, which he thoroughly enjoys with its captivating dance sequences.

SRK’s Twitter session showcased his admiration for Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, along with his appreciation for Atlee’s direction and the overall experience of working on the film ‘Jawan’.