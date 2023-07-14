CoBRA of CRPF to be deployed to combat militants in militancy-hit Kashmir

The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s anti-naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) would soon be deployed to confront terrorists in militancy-ravaged Kashmir. According to a security official, a contingent of Cobra commandos landed in Srinagar a few months ago and are currently undergoing training at a CRPF training site on the outskirts of the city. “In the pre-induction training camp here, the elite Cobra commandos, who are trained for jungle warfare, are receiving training for urban and rural warfare.” “The operating procedure in jungle warfare is completely different from that of urban and rural warfare,” he explained.

He stated that the Cobra commandos are being taught in urban and rural combat, as well as how to operate in rural and urban regions and how to consider local social and cultural elements while on the ground.

The conditioning camp is also being organised for Cobra commandos in order to acclimatise them to the weather conditions in Kashmir, where temperatures can drop below freezing during the winter. “Because they have come from Naxal areas, where the weather is usually hot,” a security official explained, “the conditioning camp will acclimatise them to the weather of Kashmir.”