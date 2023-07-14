Fresh batch of over 7,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the base camp

A new batch of nearly 7,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the base camp here early Friday morning for the pilgrimage to Lord Shiva’s cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. In a convoy of 226 cars, they said, 7,245 pilgrims — 4,880 men, 1,936 women, 424 seers, and six children — left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley.

According to officials, a convoy of 125 trucks carrying 4,101 pilgrims left for the Pahalgam base camp, while another convoy of 101 vehicles carrying 3,144 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp in the Kashmir Valley. Since June 30, a total of 72,789 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley, including this 12th group.

Since July 1, as many as 1,62,569 yatris have paid their respects at the cave temple and enjoyed ‘darshan’ of the naturally created ‘Icelingum,’ according to officials. On July 1, the 62-day yearly pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas began from the twin roads of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal. The yatra is expected to end on August 31.