Ahead of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ is being organised by the Indian Army at Kargil

In preparation for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army is organizing the ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ at Kargil on July 15 and 16, 2023. The purpose of this event is to showcase a diverse range of weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army, with a special focus on indigenous ‘Made in India’ weapons and equipment that have been introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.

The event was inaugurated on July 15, 2023, by the General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division. The gathering included a large number of school students, local residents, and government officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kargil.

Colonel Balwan Singh, MVC, conveyed his thoughts to the citizens through a video message at the beginning of the event. He shared his experiences from the 1999 Kargil War, recounting tales of bravery and valor displayed by Indian soldiers during the capture of Tiger Hill.

The event received an overwhelming response from the residents of Kargil and the surrounding areas. School children and youth were particularly captivated by the display, as they had the opportunity to witness the functioning and handling of weapons and equipment and interact with the soldiers. The enthusiasm of the young minds was evident.

During the event, a detailed orientation on joining the Indian Army through the AGNIPATH Scheme was conducted. Women officers of the Indian Army also interacted with the attendees, especially the children, and shared their experiences on leadership and the role of women in the Indian Army.

Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by Indian army soldiers in protecting the territorial integrity of India. The ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ left a lasting impression on the visitors and the youth of the region, inspiring them to contribute to nation-building.