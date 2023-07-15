Another emirate in UAE launches ‘1-day test’ for driving licence

Ras Al Khaimah: Another emirate in the UAE has introduced ‘1-day test’ for driving licence. Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced this.

The new initiative will allow applicants to complete their driver’s licence transaction in one day. This will come into force from today, July 15. The initiative will continue till the end of the year, subject to extension. The one-day test initiative will only be available for national service recruits.

The Acting Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said that national service recruits can complete the transaction of issuing a new driving licence in a day.

A similar initiative was announced in Sharjah, earlier this week.