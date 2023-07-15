As Madhya Pradesh elections get closer, new topics are in spotlight

Assembly elections are anticipated to take place later this year in the BJP-controlled state of Madhya Pradesh. A number of significant incidents have occurred recently before of the elections, posing potential threats to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led administration.

The accused Patwari recruiting scam in Madhya Pradesh has drawn a lot of attention at a time when the BJP, which is in power, is already dealing with the fallout from the incident involving the urinating that occurred in Seedhi district.

The urinating incident has affected the tribal population, which makes up over 22% of Madhya Pradesh’s total population, while the patwari recruiting scam has resonated with young people throughout the state.