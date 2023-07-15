At gunpoint in Delhi, UP couple robs owner of jewellery store; 4 detained

Four individuals were detained by the Delhi Police late on Friday night for robbing a jeweller in the Bindapur area of Dwarka. A couple came up with the scheme and carried it out to raise money for their ambition of creating their own clothing store.

Mohammad Samar, a resident of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, his girlfriend Rani, a resident of Javli village in UP’s Loni, Rohit Dhama, and Joginder alias Kake, both residents of UP’s Baghpat, have all been named as the accused.

Two notorious robbers from Rani’s village, Joginder and Rohit, assisted Samar and Rani in carrying out the crime. Samar and Rani worked at various clothes stores in the Bindapur area of Dwarka.

Before ultimately carrying out their plan on July 11, Samar, whose store was next to the victim’s, kept track on the jeweler’s activities for approximately a month.

Rani, a resident of the Ghaziabad village of Loni, got in touch with the thieves Joginder and Rohit and requested their assistance in carrying out the crime.

The armed thieves grabbed the bag in the jeweler’s hands as he was walking home from his store late that night on July 11.

The jeweller filed a complaint and told the police that the bag had documents, silver jewellery, and Rs. 1,200 in cash.

An investigation into the incident was opened by the Delhi Police. At first, there were no hints to be found in the CCTV footage from the adjacent cameras. Samar, however, was identified as a potential suspect after inquiries with nearby employees of the jeweler’s store.

Samar was arrested by the police after they kept tracks on his movements. He broke the heist plan down and admitted to performing the crime.

Samar admitted to planning the theft with his girlfriend Rani because they thought the jeweler’s bag would contain jewellery and cash worth at least 50 lakhs. He was shocked to see that the bag included some jewellery and a little quantity of cash.

Following Samar’s admission, the police detained Rani and her two conspirators, Joginder and Rohit, in their home town of Loni in the Ghaziabad region.

Additionally, the authorities learned that Joginder and Rohit were wanted as a result of their prior involvement in a shooting incident in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. A case investigation is now being conducted.