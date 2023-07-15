BCCI announces dates for Team India’s tour of South Africa

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa. The matches will be played in December and January.

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. After this Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests will be played.

India will start their tour of South Africa with the T20I match at Durban on December 10. The second match of the T20I series will take place in Gqeberha on December 12 while the third and final will be held on December 14 at Johannesburg.

The three-match ODI series will begin from December 17 in Johannesburg while the second and third will take place on December 19 and 21 respectively.

The first Test match will be played from December 26 at Centurion. The second Test will be played at Cape Town, starting from January 3, 2024.