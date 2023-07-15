Delicious Oats Uttapam Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– ½ cup semolina (sooji/rava)

– ¼ cup yogurt (curd)

– ½ cup finely chopped vegetables (onion, tomato, bell peppers, etc.)

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– Water (as needed)

– Oil or ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Instructions:

1. In a blender, grind the rolled oats to a fine powder.

2. Transfer the powdered oats to a mixing bowl and add semolina, yogurt, and salt. Mix well.

3. Slowly add water to the mixture while stirring continuously until you achieve a smooth, pourable batter consistency.

4. Cover the batter and let it rest for 20-30 minutes to allow the oats and semolina to absorb the moisture.

5. Meanwhile, prepare the toppings by mixing the finely chopped vegetables, green chilies, and coriander leaves in a bowl.

6. Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Once hot, drizzle some oil or ghee on the surface.

7. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the center of the pan and spread it gently to form a circular shape.

8. Sprinkle a generous amount of the vegetable topping on the uttapam.

9. Cook the uttapam on medium-low heat until the bottom turns golden brown and crispy. Flip it carefully using a spatula.

10. Cook the other side for a few more minutes until it is cooked through and lightly browned.

11. Transfer the oats uttapam to a plate and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

12. Serve the oats uttapam hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or any preferred accompaniments.

Enjoy the wholesome and nutritious oats uttapam as a delightful breakfast or snack, packed with the goodness of oats and a burst of flavors from the vegetables.