Four people arrested in Ranchi after young girl raped by friends near temple

On Friday, July 14, the police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, reported that a young girl had been gang-raped by her companions. The event happened on Thursday, July 13, when the girl left her house to go play nearby and did not come back for the rest of the evening.

She was found the following day, according to the police, by a few local youths. After being questioned, the woman admitted that her friends had taken her behind a temple in their area and raped her sexually.

A case was filed against the accused after the victim’s father filed a FIR at the Sadar police station.

Two minors and two adults were among the additional four people the police detained in connection with the case. They were all familiar with the victim.

The girl was invited to one of the accused’s birthday parties, according to the police, where she was later hauled behind a temple and gang-raped. The young girl was sent for a checkup at Sadar Hospital.

All of the accused were known to the victim, according to Sadar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Kishore Mahto, who also said they were all taken into custody shortly after the complaint was filed.

‘The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other applicable acts of the IPC. A case, numbered 326/23, has been registered against the two minors and two adults,’ added Shyam Kishore Mahto.

President of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ajay Shah, gave the victim’s family the reassurance that they would receive all required care and that justice would be upheld.

More investigation is being done.