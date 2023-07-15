India’s overall exports stood at $60.09 billion in June

New Delhi: India’s overall exports including merchandise and services declined by 13% to $60.09 billion in June. In June 2022, the exports were at $69.20 billion.

India’s overall imports in June 2023 are estimated to be $68.98 billion. It also reported a decline of 14%. In June 2022, the overall imports were at $80.12 billion.

Trade deficit has improved by 28.26% during April to June 2023 to $22.59 billion. It was at $31.49 billion in April to June 2022. The trade deficit in June this year, narrowed from $10.92 billion to $8.89 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

Electronic Goods export witnessed growth of 47.1% in April-June 2023 respectively over corresponding period last year. Agricultural exports also witnessed growth. Spices rose by 18.2% while exports of Fruits and Vegetables were up by 14.1% and Oil Seeds were up by 25.1% in April-June 2023 over April-June 2022. Drugs and pharma export registered 5.10% growth in April to June 2023.