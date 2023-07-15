Infinix launches Hot 30 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Infinix launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Infinix Hot 30 5G’ in India. The new smartphone is a successor to last year’s Infinix Hot 20 5G.

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced at Rs. 12,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,499. It comes in Aurora Black and Knight Black colours and will go on sale starting July 18 via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the Infinix Hot 30 5G through Axis Bank credit card can avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount. No-cost EMI options are also available, starting at Rs. 2,250 per month.

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout accommodating the selfie shooter. The device is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With Infinix’s Memfusion RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Selfies and video chats are managed by an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also features dual speakers equipped with DTS technology. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.