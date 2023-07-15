Lenovo launches Tab M19 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Hong Kong-based tech brand, Lenovo launched its new android tablet named ‘Tab M19 5G’ in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of latest android tablet is offered at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 . The tablet will also be available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, however, its price is yet to be revealed. The Lenovo Tab M10 comes in an Abyss Blue colour. It will go live for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, starting from July 15. The tablet will also be made available on Lenovo’s official website and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores, soon.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.61-inch LCD (1200 x 2000) display with up to 400 nits of brightness. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet features a 7,700mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback time and up to 55 hours of music playback time. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm Audio Jack.