MPs from DMK to speak out against center’s ‘neglect and deception’ of Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), resolved with other party members on Friday, July 14, to speak out against what is said to be the center’s neglect and deceit of the state.

The DMK MPs will address various significant problems in the approaching monsoon session of parliament and would speak out against the ‘pain’ brought to people by the Centre, it was decided during a party meeting presided over by the CM in Chennai.

The rising costs of fuel and basic goods, the country’s mounting unemployment crisis, opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the states’ unpaid GST compensation, the alleged weakening and abuse of central agencies and other institutions, the contentious Adani-Hindenburg row, the Manipur crisis, the sale of public sector units (PSUs), and the need for loan waivers and tax breaks are just a few of the major issues the MPs will bring up.

The DMK MPs have also chosen to emphasise how the nomination of ‘RSS sympathisers’ as governors has hampered the administration in states where the opposition is in power.

The party will additionally reject the legislation the Union Government introduced about control over services in the national capital, aiding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its conflict with the Centre.

The DMK MPs said that the BJP was a ‘hero’ in horse-trading and that the party had made fun of the anti-defection statute, adding that ‘India and its Constitution will not be able to bear the BJP coming to power at the Centre again.’

The DMK MPs are adamant about addressing issues, particularly with regard to Tamil Nadu, such as the decrease in funding from the central government for various projects, the delay in approving and funding the metro rail project, the imposition of Hindi, opposition to the NEET exam, and preventing young people from taking competitive exams in Tamil and other regional languages.