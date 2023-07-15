New soft drink raises fears in the United States with its extremely high levels of caffeine

A new trendy soft drink called Prime has sparked concerns in the United States due to its extremely high caffeine content, leading to fears about its potential danger for children who have been eagerly purchasing the beverage since its launch by famous YouTube personalities.

The creators of Prime are American Logan Paul and Briton KSI, both influential YouTubers whose unconventional and sometimes controversial videos attract a large child audience.

Initially, Prime Hydration, the first drink in the line, did not contain caffeine. However, in 2023, a second line called Prime Energy was introduced.

Each can of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, significantly higher than the 30 milligrams in a can of Coca-Cola or the 80 milligrams in a can of Red Bull.

The launch video featured the two internet stars playing video games and table tennis, initially in a slow and unenthusiastic manner, but becoming frantic after consuming the beverage.

Since then, many TikTok videos have emerged with children proudly showcasing the famous bottles accompanied by the musical refrain “We got Prime, boys!”

Medical experts, however, have expressed concerns about the risks associated with young children consuming caffeine.

The American Academy for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) recommends that children under the age of twelve avoid consuming caffeine altogether. For those between the ages of 12 and 18, a limit of 100 milligrams per day, equivalent to half a can of Prime Energy, is advised.

The AACAP warns that excessive caffeine consumption can lead to restlessness, anxiety, headaches, vomiting, high blood pressure, and heart rhythm problems in children, with individual sensitivity varying.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer has raised alarms about the product, emphasizing that it primarily targets children under 18 years old.

Prime Energy is available in flavors that may appeal to younger kids, such as orange-mango and raspberry-melon, but Senator Schumer argues that the drink contains caffeine levels that are alarming for a child’s body.

Senator Schumer has written to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demanding an investigation into the caffeine levels in the drink and its marketing strategy.

The FDA has responded by stating that it is reviewing the concerns raised by Senator Schumer and will provide a direct response. The FDA spokesperson advised caregivers and families to read the product’s label before giving it to a child.

While the Prime Energy can does feature a discreet line indicating that it is not recommended for those under 18, the warning may not be obvious to everyone planning to consume the drink.

Logan Paul partially addressed the controversy in a social media video, expressing offense at articles that reported Canada recalling Prime Energy cans, clarifying that the action was against illegal imports as the drink is not officially distributed there.

The energy drink market is thriving in the US, with numerous brands available on supermarket shelves. In its first year, Prime reportedly sold $250 million worth of products.