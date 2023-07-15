Scientists claim that the sun’s activity is peaking sooner than expected

Scientists have indicated that solar activity is reaching its peak earlier than expected. Initially projected to occur in July 2025, experts now believe that the peak is more likely to happen in the latter part of 2024, according to a report from CNN.

The sun undergoes cycles of low and high solar activity every 11 years, characterized by the presence of sunspots on its surface. During a solar cycle, the sun transitions from a calm period to a phase of intense activity. The peak period is marked by the reversal of the sun’s magnetic poles.

Solar Cycle 25, the current solar cycle, has displayed more activity than anticipated. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center observed a greater number of sunspots during this cycle compared to the previous one.

Mark Miesch, a scientist, explained to CNN that each solar cycle is unique. He likened the solar maximum, the peak of activity, to hurricane season, where the most significant storms occur. However, unlike the short duration of hurricane season, solar maximum lasts for several years.

As solar maximum approaches, the frequency of sunspot clusters increases, resulting in heightened solar activity. This has implications for technology-dependent systems such as power grids, satellites, aircraft, and GPS, as they are susceptible to disturbances caused by solar storms.

The updated predictions for solar maximum were made by Scott McIntosh and Robert Leamon, along with their collaborators. Instead of solely tracking sunspots, the researchers focused on a phase called the terminator, which signifies the end of activity from one solar cycle and the subsequent surge in activity in the new cycle.

While sunspots are traditionally considered key indicators for predicting solar cycles, Robert Leamon suggested that monitoring the magnetic activity leading to sunspot formation could provide more accurate predictions.

It is worth noting that even after reaching solar maximum, the heightened activity can persist for several years. Leamon emphasized that the peak consequences on Earth, including solar flares, occur after the solar maximum has passed.