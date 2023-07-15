Smriti Irani criticises Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on prime minister, Congress responds

Rahul Gandhi was harshly criticised by Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, branding him a ‘frustrated dynast who mocks India when the PM receives national honour.’

After Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Modi for remaining mute over the situation in Manipur and noted that the European Parliament is debating it, she reacted. The tweet from the former Wayanad MP set off a verbal spat between the BJP and the Congress.

‘A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of a dynasty,’ Smriti Irani tweeted in response to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate was quick to condemn the Union minister for keeping ‘mum on sexual exploitation of our athletes’ by her ‘silence.’

‘A woman who doesn’t speak a word on atrocities against other women, who keeps mum on sexual exploitation of our athletes, who is conspicuously silent on back breaking high prices, a frustrated soul whose only relevance is to spew venom against Rahul Gandhi,’ the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi stated, ‘Manipur burns. The EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade.’

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was sent out a few days after India criticised the European Parliament’s decision to pass a resolution about the situation in Manipur, calling it an example of a ‘colonial mindset.’

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, strongly objected to this meddling in India’s domestic affairs and called it ‘unacceptable.’

Since about two months ago, there have been frequent and severe clashes in the Manipur region, mainly between the Kuki and Meitei groups. The government has been charged by opposition parties with failing to appropriately confront the violence.