Union Minister: Unemployment persists as skills gap leaves many at a disadvantage.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar provided insights into the issue of unemployment in India, challenging the prevailing narrative. According to him, the problem of unemployment is not accurately depicted because there are ample job opportunities and micro-entrepreneurial prospects being created. However, these opportunities require individuals to possess the necessary skills.

Chandrasekhar pointed out that the current situation is a result of a legacy problem that the Modi-led government inherited upon assuming power in 2014. At that time, a staggering 31 crore out of the total 42 crore Indians in the workforce were unskilled. This implies that three out of every four Indians lacked the essential skills needed to secure employment. The minister emphasized that the past nine years have been dedicated to addressing this longstanding issue.

Acknowledging the efforts made to tackle the problem, Chandrasekhar highlighted the role of the National Education Policy in addressing the skills gap. He described it as a means of solving the legacy problem and bridging the skills deficit.

Over the course of the last nine years, excluding the period affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Modi government has undertaken various programs aimed at skill development. Chandrasekhar stated that approximately 6.25 crore young Indians have been skilled through these initiatives. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to empowering the youth by equipping them with the necessary skills for employment.

The minister further emphasized the government’s focus on creating local economic opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to reviving traditional arts and skills that have been neglected for years. Chandrasekhar stressed the importance of reviving these traditional practices to not only create products but also establish market linkages that enable them to reach the global market. He lamented the previous lack of attention given to local entrepreneurship and traditional skills, which had resulted in a heavy reliance on imports. By revitalizing these sectors, the government aims to foster economic growth and promote self-sufficiency.

Chandrasekhar’s remarks came during the flagging off of the first shipment batch of Namda art Articles of Jammu and Kashmir under Skill India’s Pilot Project to the UK. He highlighted that the pilot project, initiated in September 2021, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of delivering skills and creating capabilities within local communities. The project aims to skill 2,500 artisans in traditional art and enable them to produce world-class competitive products for international markets.

In summary, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenged the narrative on unemployment in India, emphasizing the creation of job opportunities and the need for skills. He discussed the legacy problem inherited by the government in 2014 and the subsequent efforts made to bridge the skills gap. Chandrasekhar also highlighted the government’s focus on reviving traditional arts and skills, promoting local entrepreneurship, and creating market linkages for products to reach global markets.