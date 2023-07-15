Zelensky warns the citizens that Russia is putting all its resources into a campaign aimed at halting Kyiv’s troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned citizens that Russia is dedicating all its resources to hinder Kyiv’s troops from advancing in the counter-offensive. This statement was made at a time when the top general reported progress made by Kyiv’s forces on the southern front.

However, Ukrainian military analysts have acknowledged the difficulties faced by Ukrainian forces as they attempt to move southward.

The counter-offensive was initiated by Ukraine to reclaim territories in southern and eastern Ukraine that were captured by Russian forces during their invasion of Kyiv in February 2022.

The objective of the counter-offensive is to recapture villages in the southeast, advancing towards areas near the city of Bakhmut and the Sea of Azov, which fell under Russian control in May following months of fighting.

On the other hand, Russia has claimed that its forces have successfully repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, which encompasses areas around Bakhmut.

Zelensky, in his nightly video address after a meeting with top commanders, emphasized that Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine are doing everything possible to halt the progress of Ukrainian soldiers. He expressed gratitude for every advance made by combat brigades.

General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, the Commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, reported that his troops were systematically pushing the enemy out of their positions. In the past 24 hours, enemy losses were estimated to be at least 200, according to his Telegram post.

Military analyst Serhiy Hrabskyi described the situation as “very difficult” in the south, particularly in the advancement towards Berdiansk, a port on the Sea of Azov. Ukrainian forces are aiming to sever the land bridge established by Russian forces with the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Hrabskyi mentioned that Ukrainian forces were moving towards the village of Robotyne, but encountered resistance from the enemy. In its daily report, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 16 Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the eastern front, including near the town of Maryinka and in Klishchiivka, a strategically important village on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut.