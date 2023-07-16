Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India end campaign on high, with whopping 13 medals

Bangkok: Indian athletes signed off the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on a high note, winning a whopping 13 medals – eight silver and five bronze – on the final day of the competition on Sunday. Jyothi Yarraji, who previously finished first in the women’s 100-meter hurdles finals, earned a silver medal in the event by being second in the women’s 200-meter finals.

In order to finish slightly behind Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira, who won the gold with a time of 22.70, the Indian athlete set a new personal best time of 23.13s. This time set a new championship record. Li Yuting (23.25) of the Republic of China took home the bronze. India managed a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw courtesy DP Manu, who logged 81.01m with his final throw to upgrade himself from a bronze to silver.

Abha Khatua (18.06m) and Manpreet Kaur (17.00m), two Indian women’s shot putters, won silver and bronze, bringing India’s total medal count to two. Song Jiayuan of China finished with a height of 18.88m to take first place. In the 800m, Indian runners managed silver medals in both the men’s and women’s categories. In the men’s event, Krishan Kumar finished second to Qatar’s Abubaker Haydar Abdalla (1:45.53) with a season-best time of 1:45.88. Ebrahim Alzofairi of Kuwait (1:46.11) finished third on the podium. The second Indian in the eight-man field, Mohammed Afsal, came in seventh with a time of 1:48.77.

The women’s 5000m race yielded two medals for India with Parul Chaudhary, who had earlier won gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, taking the silver with a 15:52.35 run and Ankita (16:03.33) taking the bronze. The gold in Bangkok went to Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16). The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team featuring Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi and anchor Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:33.73 to win bronze behind Vietnam (3:32.36) and Sri Lanka (3:33.27).