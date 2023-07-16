BJP worker’s body found hanging in Bengal’s Malda; party claims Trinamool involved

at West Bengal’s Malda district, a local BJP member was found hanged at his home on Sunday, according to the police. The police found the 60-year-old with many injuries inside his chamber.

Local BJP leaders claimed that Burhan Murmu had a lengthy affiliation with their party.

They also claimed that Sharmila Mardi, his daughter-in-law, was responsible for the murder. They claimed that Mardi ran for office as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in the recently held panchayat election but lost to a BJP candidate.

Khagen Murmu, North Malda BJP MP, said, ‘A senior worker of our party has been killed in a planned way. His son and daughter-in-law killed him together. Burhan Murmu was murdered and hanged as retribution for Sharmila’s defeat as a Trinamool candidate. We strongly protest against this act and demand the immediate arrest of the accused.’

Trinamool Congress, meantime, has disproved the allegations and deemed them to be wholly unfounded.

‘There is no political issue involved in this case. The allegations against Trinamool are completely baseless. It is a family dispute. The actual facts will only surface once the police investigation concludes,’ TMC district vice president said.

As part of the inquiry following Murmu’s passing, the police have apprehended Mardi. However, a large gathering of citizens protested in front of the police, which caused a roadblock. Consequently, more central forces were brought to the area.

The case is being looked into by the police, who have submitted the deceased for a postmortem examination.