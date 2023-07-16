BMW launches X5 Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer BMW has launched its X5 Facelift in India. The car has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 93.90 lakh, and goes up to Rs 1.06 cr (ex-showroom). The SUV will be produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai.

Interested customers can book the car by visiting the company’s authorised dealerships or by visiting BMW’s official website online. The car is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with mild-hybrid technology.

The SUV is powered by a 3-litre petrol and a 3-litre diesel six-cylinder engine, equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive options. The former unit generates a max power of 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. While the latter one produces a max 282bhp and 650 Nm torque at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm.

Other features on the car include 4-zone automatic climate control system powered by Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Comfort Access System, Panoramic sunroof and an exclusive set of interior package like M leather steering wheel, M Headliner Anthracite, M footrest and pedal covers in aluminum, M specific car key with M colors and M Door entry sills illuminated with M designation.

Safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.