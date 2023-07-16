Credit card dues in India jump to 2.94%

Mumbai: Credit card payment defaults have increased in India during the April-June 2023 quarter. A report published by TransUnion CIBIL has revealed this.

As per the report, serious delinquency (with payment overdue of over 90 days) in credit cards jumped by 66 basis points year-on-year to 2.94% during the June 2023 quarter. A basis point is 100th of a percentage point. Delinquency refers to a situation where the borrower is overdue on repayments.

The report also updated that consumer durable loans remained unchanged in credit defaults, other categories like home loans, loans against property, auto loans, two-wheeler loans and personal loans saw a decline in delinquencies in the range of (-)4 bps and (-)119 bps.

Earlier Reserve Bank of India in a report revealed that credit card balances crossed Rs 2 trillion in April 2023. The total value of products and services purchased using credit cards stood at Rs 1.3 trillion in April 2023.