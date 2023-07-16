Delicious and Nutritious Handvo Recipe

Sure! Here’s a recipe for Handvo, a popular Indian savory cake made from fermented lentils and rice batter. It’s a delicious and nutritious dish.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice

– 1/2 cup split yellow lentils (toor dal)

– 1/4 cup split green lentils (moong dal)

– 1/4 cup split Bengal gram (chana dal)

– 1/4 cup yogurt

– 1/4 cup grated bottle gourd (dudhi/lauki)

– 1/4 cup grated carrots

– 1/4 cup grated zucchini (optional)

– 2 tablespoons grated ginger

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon grated garlic

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– Salt to taste

– Oil for greasing and cooking

For tempering (tadka):

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

– A few curry leaves

– 2-3 dry red chilies (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and lentils together and soak them in water for about 4-6 hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them to a coarse paste using a blender or food processor. Add water as needed to make a thick batter.

2. Transfer the batter to a large bowl and add yogurt. Mix well and let it ferment overnight or for at least 8-10 hours. The fermentation process will give the handvo a slightly tangy flavor.

3. After fermentation, the batter will rise and become fluffy. Add grated bottle gourd, carrots, zucchini (if using), ginger, green chilies, garlic, turmeric powder, red chili powder, asafoetida, and salt. Mix everything together.

4. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) or preheat a non-stick pan on the stovetop over medium heat.

5. Grease a baking dish or a non-stick pan with oil. Pour the batter into the dish or pan and spread it evenly.

6. In a small pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil for tempering. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add sesame seeds, curry leaves, and dry red chilies (if using). Saute for a minute and remove from heat.

7. Pour the tempering mixture evenly over the batter in the baking dish or pan.

8. If using an oven, bake the handvo for about 40-45 minutes or until it turns golden brown on the top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

9. If using a stovetop, cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium-low heat for about 25-30 minutes or until the handvo is cooked through. You can flip it once halfway through cooking to ensure even cooking on both sides.

10. Once cooked, remove the handvo from the oven or pan and let it cool for a few minutes. Cut it into square or diamond-shaped pieces.

11. Serve the handvo warm with chutney or yogurt. It can be enjoyed as a snack or a light meal.

That’s it! You have a delicious Handvo ready to be savored. Enjoy!