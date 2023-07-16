EP Jayarajan dismisses controversy over absence from CPM seminar.

LDF Convener EP Jayarajan found himself embroiled in a controversy after he chose to skip a CPM seminar in protest of the proposed Uniform Civil Code. However, Jayarajan swiftly dismissed the allegations, asserting that his absence was not a deliberate act but rather a consequence of not being invited to the event. Speaking to the media in the state capital, he clarified that his name was not included among the invitees, hence his nonattendance.

Adding further context, Jayarajan mentioned that he had visited the Chief Minister as he was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. He expressed his disappointment with the media for dragging him into unnecessary controversies, indicating his preference for focusing on more significant matters.

Despite the controversy surrounding his absence, a source confirmed that Jayarajan would indeed be attending the upcoming LDF meeting scheduled for July 22. As the LDF Convener, it is his responsibility to call the meeting. This decision reportedly follows a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging Jayarajan to actively engage in the political affairs of the left front, as reported by Manorama News.

The timing of Jayarajan’s visit to the Chief Minister on Saturday, amidst the ongoing controversy over his absence from the UCC seminar, has raised some eyebrows. Speculation has arisen, suggesting that Jayarajan might be deliberately avoiding CPM events due to a discord with the party-state secretary, M V Govindan.

Jayarajan’s absence in the seminar also drew criticism from Govindan himself. Speaking to the media in Kozhikode, the CPM secretary pointed out that there was no need for a special invitation to be extended to the LDF Convener, as the seminar was organized by the CPM. Govindan expressed his lack of knowledge regarding the reasons behind Jayarajan’s decision to skip the seminar.

On the other hand, Jayarajan claimed that he had a prior commitment to attend a program organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the CPM leadership holds the belief that Jayarajan’s actions are intentional and aimed at provoking the party. It is worth noting that Jayarajan had previously skipped the “Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha” or the People’s Resistance Rally led by M V Govindan. Furthermore, he continued to avoid party meetings, with the last LDF meeting held on April 22.

It is speculated that Jayarajan’s alleged non-cooperative stance stems from the party’s decision to deny him a ticket in the assembly polls, as well as the appointment of M V Govindan as the state secretary and Politburo member.

The upcoming LDF meeting holds considerable significance, as the Chief Minister has intervened to restore peace and harmony between the CPM and Jayarajan. All eyes will be on the meeting to observe how the situation unfolds and whether the tensions can be alleviated.