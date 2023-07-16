FIR filed against popular Manipuri singer for controversial song

An FIR was filed against popular Meitei singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta for allegedly targeting the Kuki community in a song. A man named Nengzalian Tonsing filed a FIR with the police in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur area.

The singer was charged with violating IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief), and section 3(1) U of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said on Saturday that three vehicles carrying LPG cylinders and owned by the Kuki-Zo tribe were set on fire by a group of women in Imphal’s West Sekmai hamlet.

The trucks had been stranded at the Indian Oil Corporation’s Sekmai gas facility since May 3, when the violence erupted, and were being transferred to Kangpokpi district after the owner Misao Gas agency gained police consent, according to the ITLF. According to the report, the N Biren Singh-led government declared that the state was returning to normalcy, but there was no peace on the ground.

“The majority community is still carrying out its ethnic cleansing campaign, which targets the lives and property of all Kuki-Zo tribals. This is why, for peace to return, communities must be completely separated,” the ITLF said in a statement.