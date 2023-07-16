Flash Floods and Landslides devastate Apple Growers in HP

Himachal Pradesh apple growers expected to lose 50% of their harvest this year due to excessive rainfall, but flash floods and landslides have inflicted much more damage. Growers are now expecting only 20% of the estimated 50% production this year, or approximately 1.60 crore boxes.

Farmers estimate that around 30% of the stone fruit crop (peach, apricot, and plum) has been lost, with 60% already harvested. Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, told this newspaper, “Such a calamity occurred in 1978.” According to apple growers, up to 30% of the harvest could have been completely destroyed. Many apple orchards have been wiped out in the state’s Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts.”

He stated that it is a long-term loss because the factory is no longer operational. “New plants must be installed, which takes time.” ”The size of the apple will also remain tiny this time,” he noted.”Landslides not only destroy apple orchards, but there is also the possibility of an outbreak of apple scab, a fungal disease.” The disease deforms and creates black scars on apples. The illness is expected to impact 20% of the crop, according to Chauhan.

