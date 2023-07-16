Four people arrested including BJP leader’s minor son for raping teen, beating her sister

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Datia district unit stated on Sunday that the right measures will be taken if a 19-year-old gang-rape victim mentions the son of a local party official in her police testimony.

The woman allegedly tried to commit suicide after being kidnapped and raped by four people on Friday afternoon in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

According to Unav police station chief Yadvendra Singh Gurjar on Sunday, the police have so far detained two kids, arrested one adult accused, and taken into custody one other accused in the case.

According to him, a reward of Rs 10,000 has been set forward for the culprit who has fled.

A local BJP functionary’s minor son, whose name appeared in the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, is among those detained so far.

When questioned about it, Surendra Budholia, the district president for the BJP, claimed the occurrence was unfortunate and the victim’s statement had not yet been taken down by the police.

The BJP will give him (the local functionary) a notice if the victim gives the name of the office-bearer’s son in her testimony to the police. Then, according to Budholia, the party will take additional action.

The victim’s younger sister filed a police complaint following the incident.

‘Assailants then led them to a home where they sexually assaulted her older sister, according to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma on Saturday,’ according to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma on Saturday.

After the incident, the girl and her younger sister went back home, where the victim allegedly tried to take her own life.

Later, according to Sharma, the woman was transferred to a hospital in Jhansi, an adjacent state of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the accused also sexually assaulted the complainant, according to the FIR. Following the event, a large number protested at the police station, which prompted the police to file a complaint.

According to him, the populace was calmed and handed a copy of the FIR. Sharma had stated that the accused were charged with violating the POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the purpose to insult her modesty), and 342 (wrongful confinement).