High-level disaster management team to be sent by CM Mamata to flood-stricken North Bengal

Following a red signal from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Sunday that she will deploy a high-level disaster management team to flood-stricken North Bengal.

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Banerjee stated that she is personally keeping an eye on the situation and that Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi will keep an eye on it constantly.

‘Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood-hit North Bengal under my Irrigation Minister and including Secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture,’ Banerjee tweeted.

‘North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, people have been marooned. DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF,’ she added.

‘I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned,’ she further wrote in her tweet.

The statement comes as flooding and a lot of rain are plaguing sections of the area. Heavy rains in North Bengal on July 12 and 13 caused the Torsa and Kaljani rivers in the Alipur Duar district to exceed the danger threshold.